'Nine Perfect Strangers' Starring Nicole Kidman & Others To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

Nine Perfect Strangers is an upcoming suspense drama miniseries. Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, it was developed as a Hulu original. Now, Amazon Studios has acquired the global rights for the show that features Nicole Kidman in the lead.

Nine Perfect Strangers to arrive on Amazon Prime Video

Deadline has reported that Amazon Prime Video will stream Nine Perfect Strangers in India and other territories, except the United States of America and China. The eight-episodes limited series shows the story of nine stressed city dwellers who solicit transformation and healing at a wellness resort. Run by Masha, played by Nicole Kidman, the Tranquillum House offers a change in 10 days. But the nine strangers have no idea what is about to hit them. Nine Perfect Strangers cast include Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

Around a month ago, the makers dropped the first teaser for Nine Perfect Strangers. It starts with Masa welcoming the strangers to Tranquillium House and offering them healing and well-being. She uses different techniques to provide calmness and transformation. The participants are seen in trouble and facing unknown issues. Masa is quite happy while the others are stressed out. Check out the promo below.

The series was filmed in Australia. It has been produced by Nicole Kidman's Blossom Films, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, and David E Kelley. This team was also behind the Emmy-winning drama series Big Little Lies and HBO's hit murder mystery miniseries The Undoing, both starring Kidman in pivotal roles. Nine Perfect Strangers is directed by Jonathan Levine with the story co-written by Kelly and John Henry Butterworth.

Nicole Kidman and Per Saari executive produce for Blossom Films; Papandrea, Jodi Matterson, and Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories. Other executive producers include Kelley, McCarthy, Butterworth, Samantha Strauss, Levine, Molly Allen, and Moriarty. Endeavor Content distributes internationally. Nine Perfect Strangers release date is yet to be announced.

