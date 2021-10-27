Nitu Chandra Says 'grilled Myself For Hours' For Hollywood Debut 'Never Back Down- Revolt'

Actor Nitu Chandra is all set to make her Hollywood debut through the action movie Never Back Down: Revolt. The movie is the fourth instalment of the Never Back Down series and also stars Michael Bisping, Brooke Johnston, Diana Hoyos and James Faulkner. Talking about her Hollywood debut Chandra said that she was extremely excited about her upcoming project.

Nitu Chandra talks about her upcoming movie Never Back Down- Revolt

Nitu Chandra will soon be seen in the action movie Never Back Down: Revolt as Jaya, an underground fighter. Chandra went through intense martial art training to prepare for her role and in an interview with ANI talked about her character. She said," As an actor, you always aspire to do something new and bring to the table something that hasn't been done before and this is my shot at it."

She added, "I have practised different forms of Martial arts especially Taekwondo for a long time and with my role in Never Back Down: Revolt, I think it finally became a stimulant for this development in my life. These special skills were the catalyst in getting me the role, I have done my best to play the role of Jaya in my best capacity."

Talking about the release of her movie Never Back Down: Revolt, the Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! actor said that was extremely excited and couldn't wait for the fans to watch the movie. She said, "My hard work was well appreciated by the director Kellie Madison and now I'm waiting for the viewers globally to watch the trailer, the movie and it is gratifying. As exciting as it may be the role comes with its own set of challenges and I have grilled myself for hours rehearsing my moves and then performing. So far haven't used anybody doubles and hope to keep it that way in the future as well. I can't wait for the fans to see my new onscreen avatar, I am sure they will like what they see, I promise."

Nitu Chandra plays the role of a fighter who is kidnapped and forced to battle in cut-throat underground fights to win her liberty against a gang that runs the fight trafficking ring. The movie is being directed by Kellie Madison and is slated to release in the theatres on November 16, 2021.

(Image: Instagram/@nituchandrasrivastava)