'No Time To Die': Daniel Craig Starrer Spy Thriller Passes With Zero Cuts By CBFC

As Daniel Craig-starrer James Bond's film, No Time To Die, is set to release in theatres, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the film with Zero cuts, leaving certain intimate scenes untouched. The certification board had faced backlash in 2015 after the Pahlah Nihalani-led team reduced the intimate scene of the film to around 22 seconds.

Now, according to Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming film has been passed with zero cuts and it has some violence and also a few intimate scenes. A source close to the development told the entertainment portal that the CBFC this time did not ask for any reckless cuts. The studio was very happy that the CBFC examining committee understood the context of those scenes and didn’t make any unfair demands, unlike last time.

No Time To Die film passes with zero cuts by CBFC

The forthcoming high-octane action drama has been given the certificate on September 20 and has been passed with a U/A rating. The source further revealed that the movie’s run time is 163 minutes, that is, 2 hours, 43 minutes. No Time To Die is the longest James Bond film ever. But, with gripping performance and suspense with every scene, the source shared that the viewers will not mind experiencing the magic on the screen.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig who is gearing up for the release looked dashing at the world premiere of the movie at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday. Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Charles and Camilla, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall made stylish appearances on the red carpet. Rami Malek, who plays the role of the antagonist Lyutsifer Safin, was among the others to star at the premiere.

Naomi Harris, who returns as Moneypenny for the third time in the franchise, too was snapped at the event. The film will be released in India and the United Kingdom on September 30, a week ahead of its release in the United States. Daniel Craig had earlier starred in films from the franchise, including Quantum of Solace, Casino Royale, Skyfall, and Spectre.

IMAGE: Instagram/@NO_TIME_TO_007_DIE: