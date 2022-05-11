'No Time To Die' Director Cary Fukunaga Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Multiple Actresses

Ace filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is credited for directing the Bond film No Time to Die, has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple female actors online. According to a report by Comicbook, the first person to make the allegation was Rachelle Vinberg, who is known for her work on HBO's Betty. The star came forward on social media accusing the Emmy-winning artiste of pressuring her into a romantic relationship soon after she turned 18.

Later, twin actresses Hannah and Cailin Loesch, who appeared on Netflix's Maniac, have also come forward in accusing Fukunaga.

Cary Joji Fukunaga faces sexual misconduct allegations

As per the report, Vinberg took to her Instagram Story and shared a screenshot of Fukunaga's own post reacting to the leaked Supreme Court draft regarding the overturning of the Roe v. Wade verdict. Fukunaga had criticised the draft and extended his support for women's rights. His post prompted Vinberg to allege that Fukunaga "literally doesn't care about women," and that he 'traumatised' them.

Other than this, following the screenshot, the Skate Kitchen star went on to allege in a series of additional posts that Fukunaga had pursued her following her 18th birthday after they had worked together on a Samsung commercial. Their relationship ended when she turned 21, but she alleged that he would pretend she was his cousin or sister, as if he wanted her to lie about their relationship.

Following the young star's allegations, Hannah and Cailin Loesch also shared their own experiences with Fukunaga. The sisters said that they met Fukunaga when they were 20 and that he allegedly pursued them for years. They alleged he made sexual advances and asked them about their sex lives at their family home.

As per The Wrap, a representative for the filmmaker declined to comment on the latest accusations. This is not the first time that the filmmaker has been at the receiving end of such accusations. Last year, Cary faced allegations of improper conduct with his actors. Actor Raeden Greer alleged that Cary fired her from season one of his show True Detective after she refused to appear topless on camera.

Meanwhile, the director rose to fame with his 2009 film Sin nombre. In 2015, he became the first director of Asian descent to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for his work on True Detective.