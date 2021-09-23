‘No Time To Die’ Director Opens Up About Sean Connery's James Bond

No Time to Die, director Cary Fukunaga, opened up about Sean Connery's 007. The actor took on the role of the famous James Bond in the very first film of the franchise titled Dr. No. It was only afterwards that he also starred in other films from the franchise including From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever. As per People, Cary Fukunaga recently compared Sean Connery's 007 to a rapist.

Cary Fukunaga on Sean Connery's 007

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cary Fukunaga reflected on Connery's version of 007. The director wondered if it was in Thunderball or Goldfinger that James Bond attacks a woman. Further, the director mentioned that a plot like that would not work today.

In Goldfinger Bond can be seen attacking Honor Blackman's character, Pussy Galore when the duo is in a haybarn together. Similarly, in Thunderball, Connery's James Bond kisses a nurse who has denied his advances multiple times. Later in the turn of events, Bond mentions that he will stay quiet about the information that could get the nurse in trouble if she sleeps with him.

Barbara Broccoli, the producer of several Bond films also told the outlet that she admired how Fukunaga has handled Bond's character in what will be Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond. She said that people are now coming around and speaking up against 'stuff that is no longer acceptable.' She also went on to add that the character of Bond was written in 1952 and also mentioned that the character has a long history. She also emphasised how the character's portrayal is very different from how it was in the past. Cary Fukunaga later went on to explain that the films in the franchise are about a white man as a spy, but it is the film's responsibility to 'lean in and do the work to make the female characters more than just contrivances'.

After being postponed multiple times owing to curbs induced by the pandemic, the much-awaited No Time to Die, is all set to hit the big screens in the US on September 30. Reports state that the upcoming film will be the longest James Bond movie to date, clocking a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes.

Image: Twitter/@thunderballs007