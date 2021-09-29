'No Time To Die' Premieres In Star-studded Event; Royals Add Shine

Daniel Craig is gearing up for his James Bond swansong in style. The actor, who is set to bid adieu to the iconic spy, laid the platform for his last venture as Bond in No Time to Die. He, along with the other members of his team, dazzled at the world premiere of the movie at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday.

Daniel Craig arrived for the event in style in a dark pink velvet suit and was accompanied by his leading ladies. Lashana Lynch, who is a new secret agent of the franchise, stunned in an off-shoulder gown while Lea Seydoux donned a shimmery dress with a cape and a train. The highlight of the evening, however, was the presence of the royals.

No Time to Die gears up for release with grand premiere in London

Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Charles and Camilla, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall made a stylish appearance on the red carpet.

Rami Malek, who plays the role of the antagonist Lyutsifer Safin, was among the others to star at the premiere. Naomi Harris, who returns as Moneypenny for the third time in the franchise, too was snapped at the event.

Billie Eilish, who has composed the theme music of the movie, too was one of the attendees of the premiere and even performed.

The premiere was initially scheduled for release in March last year, ahead of the April venture. However, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed all plans for the release last year

No Time to Die is the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise.

Craig, who has starred as James Bond four times before the latest release, had earlier stated, on a show, that he felt grateful for being given the opportunity to enact the role. He stated that he felt Spectre, which released in 2015, would be his last outing.

No Time to Die releases in the United Kingdom on Thursday. In the United States of America, the release is scheduled for October 8. Advance bookings are predicting intense buzz for the action film with some reports claim that it has been the best since Avengers: Endgame.