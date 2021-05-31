'No Time To Die' Producer Barbara Confirms That The Film Will Have A Worldwide Release

The producers of the James Bond movie franchise Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson run the London-headquartered Eon Productions. Amazon has recently acquired 007 studio MGM at $8.45 billion. The makers recently announced that the James Bond movie No Time To Die will be having a theatrical release. Take a look at what they had to say about the release in India.

No Time To Die to have a theatrical release

The James Bond movies have always had a theatrical release with a huge fan following worldwide. The producers of the film recently stated in an interview with Variety that they have been committed to making James Bond films for worldwide theatrical release. However, it is still unknown when will things get back to normal and theatres would open up in all the countries. The film will be released in theatres and will then be premiered on Amazon Prime Video. No Time To Die release date is said to be 30th September in the UK and 8th October in the US. The release in India will depend on the pandemic to ease and theatres to reopen.

After #Amazon brought out #MGM there were rumours that #JamesBond film #NoTimeToDie will go the streaming way. Now it’s producer #BarbaraBroccoli has confirmed of a worldwide theatrical release. #India release most likely (depending on theatres reopening) with #UK on Sep 30. pic.twitter.com/cSMJgrsnp5 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 28, 2021

The Eon Productions have been a part of the franchise since 1962’s Dr. No. The first deal was cracked by Albert Cubby Broccoli back then. Under the deal, it was mentioned that MGM had all the rights to finance and even distribute all the James Bond movies. The studio used to split the profits with Eon productions. They mentioned that they were the custodians of the character. They have always taken the responsibility seriously and will continue to do so. As per the contract with MGM, the makers will now have to push back the OTT release as they want to first release it in theatres.

More about No Time to Die

No Time To Die release date has been postponed thrice to date and was amongst the first few movies to get affected by the pandemic. The spy film is the 25th instalment in the James Bond film franchise. The film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Daniel Craig as James Bong along with Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes who will reprise their roles. Rami Malek will be seen playing a negative role. Actors like Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, and David Dencik will be joining the crew.

Image: Still from No Time To Die

