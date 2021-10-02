‘No Time To Die’ Star Daniel Craig To Be Honoured With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ahead of the US release of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, Daniel Craig will be honoured with a prestigious star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony for the same will take place on October 6 at 6.30 PM (PT). No Time to Die was the actor's final stint with the James Bond franchise.

Daniel Craig, whose most recent film, No Time to Die will soon release in the US is about to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star will mark the 2,704th star on the Walk of Fame. He will also be the fourth 007 actor to be given this privilege. Before him, the other James Bond actors who were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame include David Niven, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan.

The Hollywood Hall of Fame consists of stars with the names of several icons from the film industry. Each star in the Hall of Fame is an honour to the hard work and dedication the actor has put in for years on end. The stars had a beautiful tint of red and pink and rest on an elegant black background. The names of each actor are inscribed in gold.

Daniel Craig's star will be next to Roger Moore's, which is located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard. Rami Malek, who stepped into the shoes of the antagonist in Craig's latest film will speak at the Walk of Fame ceremony. Other guests at the event will include Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of the Bond franchise.

According to reports by ANI, Ana Martinez, the producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame called Daniel Craig a 'British cultural icon'. She also mentioned that she was 'thrilled' to place Craig's star beside Roger Moore, another Bond legend. No Time to Die will be Craig's last stint as Bond and will mark his fifth film in the franchise. His other Bond films include Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

No time to Die was recently in the news after the Central Board of Film Certification passed the film with zero cuts and left certain intimate scenes intact. The certification board had earlier faced backlash in 2015 after the team reduced the intimate scene of the film to around 22 seconds.

