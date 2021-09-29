'No Time To Die' Star Naomie Harris Suggests THIS Actor Should Play The Next 007

Daniel Craig's most awaited film No Time To Die would mark the actor's last venture as James Bond. As the film is the fifth and last Bond movie by Craig, everyone is wondering who would step into the shoes of agent 007. Daniel Craig's co-star Naomie Harris recently gave some insights about the actor she wants to play the role of James Bond.

In a recent interview with ITV, Naomie Harris revealed she would want to see actor Tom Hardy as the next James Bond. The actor was sure about her answer as she straightaway took the Venom star's name. Stating Tom Hardy's qualities, Harris said she thinks what Hardy does is special and technically difficult. She claimed he would make a great James Bond, but the makers usually pick an actor the audience does not expect. The star further reckoned the producers of the franchise usually choose an actor that the audience could never expect. She also joked about people claiming she knows who would be the next Bond. Naomie Harris plays the role of Miss Moneypenny in Daniel Craig's James Bond films. Naomie Harris and Tom Hardy are set to share the screen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Who would be the next James Bond?

Several names have been coming up for the role of James Bond after Daniel Craig. These names include Bridgerton's Jean Rege Page, Idris Elba, Luke Evans and DC star Henry Cavill. However, the producers recently mentioned they would start thinking about a name next year. They wanted to give Daniel Craig enough time to celebrate No Time To Die.

Details about No Time To Die release date

No Time To Die is the 25th instalment in the overall James Bond franchise. The film marks Daniel Craig's last movie as the British agent. The film will hit the theatres in the United Kingdom on Thursday, September 30, 2021. It will be released in the United States on October 8, 2021. Meanwhile, the film will release on September 30 in India. As per the film's advanced bookings, it is expected to create a buzz among the viewers. The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch and Ben Wishaw.

(Image: AP)