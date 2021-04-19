'No Time To Die' To Have World's Largest Premiere Ever With A $10 Million Budget

The highly anticipated James Bond film No Time To Die is going to have the world's largest premiere ever witnessed when it releases in September this year. According to a report, the makers of the movie have set aside a whopping budget of $10 million for the grand event in the UK.

No Time To Die was originally scheduled to release last year but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. According to The Mirror UK, MGM and the film's producers are keen to host the premiere on a grand scale at a large stadium in London like the Wembley Arena. A source told the media outlet that those behind the scenes think that they can pull off the biggest in-person movie premiere in the post-pandemic era and the event in England will signal the return of such flashy movie launches that were missing last year. The source further revealed that the makers are looking at the biggest venues in London starting from Wembley and have also talked with Staples Center in Los Angeles for the US premiere. He added that the Bond team and MGM always wanted the movie to launch with a red carpet event and this was one of the reasons why they were okay with the delays happening.

About No Time To Die's release date

Originally scheduled to release in April 2020, No Time To Die will now release in the UK on September 30, 2021, and in the US on October 8, 2021. No Time To Die is touted to be the last film in the franchise to feature Daniel Craig as James Bond. The movie marks to be the 25th film in the James Bond franchise and will revolve around the premise of James Bond enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica after leaving his active service. However, he jumps back to action after his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA asks him for help.

Besides Daniel Craig as James Bond, the No Time To Die's cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Lea Seydoux as Madeleine and Ramil Malek as the antagonist Safin.

(Promo Image Courtesy: 007 Instagram)