No Time To Die To Release In Gujarati; Dwayne's Weekend Update | H'wood Recap For Sep 5

‘No Time To Die’: Daniel Craig Starrer To Be First Hollywood Film To Release In Gujarati

Daniel Craig's upcoming film No Time To Die is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The upcoming 007 film has received a lot of setbacks due to the COVID situation, but this didn't fade fans' craze a bit. However, Universal Pictures India recently took the excitement of Indian fans to the next level with its latest announcement. Fans learnt that apart from releasing in English and Hindi, the Daniel Craig starrer will also be released in Gujarati and that's not it, the movie will release one week prior in India than that of the US release.

Dwayne Johnson's Weekend Breakfast Vibe; Shares An Adorable Photo With Daughter Tiana

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. With over 267 million Instagram followers, 'The Rock' is a much active user of the photo-sharing platform. He recently gave a glimpse of his weekend breakfast vibe with a sweet note for his three-year-old daughter, Tiana.

Andrew Garfield Says He's 'not Bitter' About Being Replaced By Tom Holland As 'Spider-Man'

The Spider-Man franchise has had trailblazing actors helm the titular role. The much-awaited Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home has broken several records upon its trailer release and Holland's mind-blowing performance in the franchise is something even ex- Spider-Man Andrew Garfield can't deny. The 38-year-old actor recently lauded Tom, mentioning that "he is wonderful". He also spoke about how Sony moved on to find "this amazing guy Tom Holland" for the role.

Simu Liu Pens A Grateful Note After 'Shang Chi's' Release, Says 'we Made History'

Actor Simu Liu became the first Asian superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie was released in the United States and India on September 3 and received positive reviews from critics, praising the choreography of the action scenes, exploration and representation of Asian culture, and the performances from Liu and Leung. As the movie was released, Simu Lui took to his Instagram and penned down a lengthy to express his gratitude to fans and the entire crew and cast of Shang-Chi.

Angelina Jolie Smashes Salma Hayek's Face In Cake On Latter's 55th Birthday; Watch

Two of Hollywood's top leading ladies Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie are all set to make their debut in Marvel's Cinematic Universe in the movie Eternals and looks like they have turned their on-screen friendship into a real one. Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek were seen celebrating the latter's birthday and Salma even taught Angelina one of the Mexican traditions.

(Image Credits: No Time To Die Instagram and AP)