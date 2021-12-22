'No Way Home': Jamie Foxx Talks About Returning As Electro; Says There Were 'tears Shed'

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been shattering several box-office records ever since its release last week. MCU's latest big-screen outing beat all odds despite the growing threat of the Omicron variant and had the third-biggest worldwide debut in history after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. No Way Home brought back some of the iconic villains from the previous franchise like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Alfred Molina's Doc Ock and Jamie Foxx' Electro.

In an interview with Marvel, Jamie Foxx opened up about returning to the franchise as Electro and shared how he was approached for the movie.

Jamie Foxx talks about returning as Electro

Jamie Foxx' Electro was first introduced in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that featured Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger. Foxx reprises his role in No Way Home and revealed how he was approached to come back for the role, he said, "Amy Pascal, who's been so supportive of my career, brought it up to me and I was like, ‘Man, oh yeah, I want to be in there.’ And the fact that I’m coming to this new universe and I look different, and the fact that they were able to craft something that was slick, simplified, but cool."

Jamie said that emotions were running high as he came on the sets and there were some tears shed, " When I came on, there were some tears. There comes the tears; I said, ‘Whoa, this is about to happen.’ So when you get that call, they work it out and now you're onset with some of the most incredible actors and actresses in the world. I mean how can you not be happy about it?"

Foxx also opened up about working fellow villains Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina and said, "Just the most incredible people. When people have this sheer talent, like there's no doubt about it, they're just cooler. Mr Dafoe — as I would call him — every time I walked onto the set, I would bow seven times [at him]. I said, ‘I'm going to bow seven times because I've been watching [your movies] for years and you’re just amazing.’"

Meanwhile, No Way Home was released in India one day before the United States on December 16 and is showing no signs of stopping its rampage at the box office. Film critic Taran Adarsh reported that the day five collection of No Way Home was ₹12.10 crore taking the total collection to ₹120.47. Also at the global box office, the film had collected over $600.8M and had still the third-highest debut ever behind Avengers: End Game ($1.22 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5M).

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie