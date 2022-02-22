'No Way Home' Writers Talk About Possibility Of Continuing Tobey & Andrew's Spiderverse

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in December last year and saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on screen with Tom Holland. The return of Tobey and Andrew was subject to several speculations and rumours that in turn generated extreme hype of the movie amongst fans. After the release of No Way Home, fans expressed that they would like to see Maguire and Garfield on the screen again and mainly asked Sony to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew.

Spider-Man: No Way Home writers, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, have now opened up about continuing with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the Spiderverse. The duo said that they had some ideas in mind if Sony ever decided to revisit Sam Raimi or Marc Webb's Spidey universes.

'No Way Home' writers talk about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spiderverse

In an interview with IGN, Spider-Man: No Way Home writing duo, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna admitted that they had given a thought about what would happen to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man universe after the end of No Way Home. Sommers said, "Believe me, we talked about it and we actually had ideas for, you know, ways of showing the effects if there were any. I mean, believe me, these are all great questions."

McKenna added, "Chris and I even were tempted to maybe, you know, pitch a tag where you got to see something. 'What would happen if this guy goes back and this has changed? Wouldn't that be fun?' Again, we didn't want to distract from the emotion of what was going on with our Peter Parker."

Although it's very unlikely that fans will be able to see Tobey and Andrew playing Spider-Man again. Sony and Marvel have already confirmed that they will be releasing more Spider-Man movies, but it is unclear whether Tom Holland will be reprising his role.

During an interview with Deadline, Holland had expressed his uncertainty on returning as the superhero and admitted that he had no clue whether he will be continuing as Spidey. The actor, however, said that he would love to play the character again but if some other young actor will get a chance he will be more than happy to close the door.

(Image: @andrew_garfield83/@tobeymaguir/Instagram)