Noah Baumbach To Adapt Don Delillo's 'White Noise' With Adam Driver And Greta Gerwig

American filmmaker Noah Baumbach will reportedly make a movie on Don Delillo's White Noise. White Noise novel is an exploration of death, consumerism. It received widespread critical acclaim when it came out in the 80s. Noah is one of the few filmmakers who is taking the step to make a film about the White Noise novel.

Noah Baumbach and Don Delillo's White Noise

According to Twitter user Jason, Noah Baumbach will be casting Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig for the movie. The user posted the source as Production Weekly, a subscription data service that gives an update about new film productions. The tweet reads, "Noah Baumbach’s follow-up to Marriage Story is officially, WHITE NOISE, an adaptation of a Don DeLillo novel, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. This is Baumbach’s first non-original work to date. Films in June." Check it out.

Noah Baumbach’s follow-up to Marriage Story is officially, WHITE NOISE, an adaptation of a Don DeLillo novel, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig. This is Baumbach’s first non-original work to date. Films in June. Plot synopsis: pic.twitter.com/OgEgKloJlP — Jason (@jasonosia) January 14, 2021

This movie will mark Noah's second film with the actor Adam Driver. Earlier, they worked together for Netflix's Original movie Marriage Story. The movie also featured Scarlet Johannson in the lead role. It received a positive response from the audience and was released on November 15, 2019.

Don Delillo's White Noise

The 1985 novel is as gruesome as it can get. The book won US National Book Award for Fiction. The story revolves around Jack Gladney (who will be played by Adam), a Hitler studies forerunner who teaches at a school called College-on-the-Hill. He has been married to Babbette and they bond over the fear of death. The couple lives together in Blacksmith with four infants named Heinrich, Steffie, Denise, and Wilder. The main plot of the story revolved around death and an 'airborne toxic event' unleashed by industrial accident and how it affects the lives of people.

Adam Driver's movies

Adam Driver got his breakthrough in acting world in 2012 with series Girls, before this he was into Broadway. His movies include Lincoln, Blue Birds, Hungry Heart, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Midnight Special, The Dead Don't Die, Marriage Story and many more. He will be next seen in The Last Duel which is currently in post-production stage.

