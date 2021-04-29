Noah Centineo To Play A Lawyer In Upcoming CIA Series On Netflix

Noah Centineo earned worldwide recognition with his performance as Peter Kavinsky in To All The Boys trilogy on Netflix. He has been a part of several Netflix films. Now, the actor is all set to team up again with Netflix for a fresh series.

Noah Centineo to star in untitled Netflix's CIA Series

As per Deadline, Netflix has acquired the rights of an untitled espionage drama from Entertainment One and Hypnotic. The hour-long series will star Noah Centineo in the lead role. Developed by The Rookie creator Alexi Hawley, who will serve as showrunner, the project has received an eight-episode order. Along with starring, Centineo will also executive produce with Hawley. Hypnotic's Dough Liman, Gene Klein, and David Bartis.

Noah Centineo is tapped to portray as a freshman lawyer at the CIA who gets involved in dangerous international power politics when a former employee threatens to uncover the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they pardon her of a serious crime. The working title of the series was Graymail, which means the threatened revelation of state secrets in order to manipulate legal proceedings. However, Netflix has not confirmed a title for the show.

Noah Centineo has collaborated with Netflix on multiple films starting with 2017's SPF-18. He then featured in the streamer's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Swiped, The Perfect Date, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever. However, the upcoming project will mark the first time when he will be working in a series under the brand.

Meanwhile, Noah Centineo is currently working to enter the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with his superhero role of Atom Smasher in Black Adam. The film stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johanson in the titular character, along with Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan. The production of the projects commenced a few weeks ago. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, it is set to arrive on July 29, 2022.

Alexi Hawley's credits include Castle and The Following. He created the police drama series The Rookie, which is currently in its third season. Hawley previously created and executive produced the CIA drama show State of Affairs.

Promo Image Source: ncentineo via summerawayfromhome Instagram