Noah Centineo Trains At The Gym For 'Black Adam'; Actor's Workout Video Goes Viral

Noah Centineo has gained strong popularity over the last few years for his work in films and TV shows. It was announced a while ago that he had been cast to play a major role in Black Adam, which has been anticipated by fans since a long time. The actor has been consistently building his physique to play his character and his hard work seems to have brought in good results. A few photos and videos have been shared on social media, which shows Noah working out at the gym, having already built a muscular physique.

Noah Centineo has been confirmed to play the role of Atom Smasher in Black Adam, which is currently under production. The actor had been asked to gain muscle for playing this role and he has made sure to strictly follow suit. A couple of videos and photos from his workout sessions at the gym have been shared on social media. The actor is seen performing the weight-training exercises and appears to have built up a good amount of muscle already.

Along with muscle, the actor has also grown his hair, which is expected to be his look in the film itself. The pictures and videos have been posted by his gym trainer Myers on his Instagram account. The character of Atom Smasher has a supernatural strength and alter his own molecular structure, that can help him grow. Owing to the character’s nature, Noah was asked to gain a large amount of body muscle. According to ScreenRant, the shooting of Black Adam is expected to commence in April, hence the actor has been careful to sculpt himself accordingly.

Even though the shooting schedule is fixed for April currently, the ongoing pandemic has rendered the schedule tentative to a change. Dwayne Johnson will be seen playing the titular role of Black Adam. Apart from this film, Noah Centineo has been a part of other popular film projects as well. He had recently starred in the latest instalment of To All the Boys film series, and will also be seen in The Diary.

Promo image courtesy: Noah Centineo's Instagram