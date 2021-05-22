Noma Dumezweni Joins The Cast Of 'Retribution' With Liam Neeson

Predators fame director Nimrod Antal's Retribution will not only cast BAFTA Award-winning actor Liam Neeson but also The Undoing star Noma Dumezweni. The movie is produced by Jaume Collet-Serra, Juan Sola with Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman. Retribution's shooting will start in Berlin, Germany, next month. The movie is a remake of Dani de la Torre's El Desconocido which was released in September 2015. According to Deadline, the Spanish movie's producers, Vaca Films and Atresmedia Cine will be a part of the executive producers' panel.

Noma will be playing the role of an Interpol agent who is assigned to help Liam Neeson's character. The movie's plot will focus on Liam Neeson's character and his family who find that their lives are in danger after a time bomb gets attached to their car. They must follow the instructions of the antagonist before the bomb explodes killing all the members of the family.

The script for the thriller movie will be written by Andrew Baldwin and Chris Salmanpour. Retribution will be bankrolled by Ombra Productions, Studio Canal and The Picture Company. According to a report by Variety, Liam Neeson's involvement in the movie was announced in 2017.

In 2015's El Desconocido, the movie's cast included Luis Tosar in the lead role with Javier Gutiérrez as the antagonist. The movie received 14 nominations at III Premios Feroz and 30th Goya Awards. It received the Best Editing and Best Sound awards at the 30th Goya Awards. The movie was remade in German titled Steig. Nicht. Aus! or Don't. Get. Out!. The German movie was helmed by Christian Alvart and featured Wotan Wilke Möhring, Hannah Herzsprung, and Emily Kusche in the lead roles.

Noma Dumezweni's projects

Noma Dumezweni has worked in many TV series including, Doctor Who, Fallen Angel, Frankie, Capital, and Casualty among others. She rose to fame in 2020 for her role in David E.Kelley's The Undoing as Haley Fitzgerald. She also essayed the role of Fiffany in Made For Love. In 2018's Mary Poppins Returns, she played the role of Miss Penny Farthing. Currently, she is working with Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall, again, for Disney's The Little Mermaid.

