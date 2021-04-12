Last Updated:

'Nomadland' Bags 4 Wins At BAFTA Including Best Film, Director, Actress And Cinematography

Nomadland has bagged four wins at the British Academy Film Awards including the Best Film, Director, Actress and Cinematography. Read ahead to know more.

Written By
Rhea Kriplani
In frame: Frances McDormand; Source: A still from the film

In frame: Frances McDormand; Source: A still from the film


Nomadland has bagged four wins at the British Academy Film Awards including the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Cinematography. Chloe Zhao became the only second woman to win BAFTA for best director and Frances McDormand was named as the best actress. The movie is about a middle-aged woman who travels the American West while living out of her van and picking up short-term work. Read ahead to know more about Nomadland's Awards wins.

About Nomadland's Awards 

Chloe Zhao accepted the Best Director award and said that the honour would make her teacher at Brighton College very proud. She thanked the whole team for her win. On winning the award, she dedicated it to the nomadic community who so generously welcomed the team into their lives. She said that the nomadic community shared their dreams, struggles and a deep sense of dignity with them. She said, “Thanks for showing us that ageing is a beautiful part of life, a journey that we should all cherish and celebrate. How we treat our elders says a lot about who we are as a society and we need to do better.”

Frances McDormand was not in virtual attendance. She accepted the award with a message transmitted by award presenter, Richard E Grant. She said, “Thank you, dear British people. I humbly accept this prize on behalf of the Nomadland tribe. I salute you. Long may we roll.”

READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prince William & Leslie Odom Jr in star-studded lineup at BAFTA

More about Nomadland

Nomadland is a 2020 American drama film based on the 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder. The movie has been widely acclaimed with universal praise. It earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards and four nominations at the 78th Golden Globe Awards winning Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director.

READ | 'Rocks,' 'Nomadland' lead race for COVID-curbed BAFTA awards

A look at BAFTA 2021 winners 

  • Leading actress - Frances McDormand for Nomadland
  • Leading actor - Anthony Hopkins for The Father
  • Director - Chloé Zhao for Nomadland
  • EE Rising star award (voted for by the public) - Bukky Bakray
  • Outstanding British film - Promising Young Woman; Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
  • Original score - Soul; Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • Documentary - My Octopus Teacher; Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
  • Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer - His House; Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
  • Supporting actor - Daniel Kaluuya; Judas And The Black Messiah
  • Original screenplay - Promising Young Woman; Emerald Fennell
  • Supporting actress - Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari
  • Cinematography - Nomadland; Joshua James Richards
  • Film not in English language - Another Round; Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen
  • Editing - Sound Of Metal; Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
  • Adapted screenplay - The Father; Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
  • Animated film - Soul; Pete Docter, Dana Murray

(Promo Image source: A still from Nomadland)

READ | Priyanka Chopra stuns in black & red at BAFTA red carpet with husband Nick Jonas; See pics
READ | BAFTA Awards 2021: Adarsh Gourav loses to Anthony Hopkins in the Best Actor category
READ | BAFTA Awards 2021: Here's the complete list of all the winners of the BAFTA Awards 2021

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT