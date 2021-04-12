'Nomadland' Bags 4 Wins At BAFTA Including Best Film, Director, Actress And Cinematography

Nomadland has bagged four wins at the British Academy Film Awards including the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Cinematography. Chloe Zhao became the only second woman to win BAFTA for best director and Frances McDormand was named as the best actress. The movie is about a middle-aged woman who travels the American West while living out of her van and picking up short-term work. Read ahead to know more about Nomadland's Awards wins.

About Nomadland's Awards

Chloe Zhao accepted the Best Director award and said that the honour would make her teacher at Brighton College very proud. She thanked the whole team for her win. On winning the award, she dedicated it to the nomadic community who so generously welcomed the team into their lives. She said that the nomadic community shared their dreams, struggles and a deep sense of dignity with them. She said, “Thanks for showing us that ageing is a beautiful part of life, a journey that we should all cherish and celebrate. How we treat our elders says a lot about who we are as a society and we need to do better.”

Chloé Zhao reckons she's made her teacher proud as she accepts the BAFTA for Director for @Nomadlandfilm (we think so too!)

Frances McDormand was not in virtual attendance. She accepted the award with a message transmitted by award presenter, Richard E Grant. She said, “Thank you, dear British people. I humbly accept this prize on behalf of the Nomadland tribe. I salute you. Long may we roll.”

Frances McDormand does it again as she wins the BAFTA for Leading Actress for her performance in @Nomadlandfilm

More about Nomadland

Nomadland is a 2020 American drama film based on the 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century by Jessica Bruder. The movie has been widely acclaimed with universal praise. It earned six nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards and four nominations at the 78th Golden Globe Awards winning Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director.

A look at BAFTA 2021 winners

Leading actress - Frances McDormand for Nomadland

Leading actor - Anthony Hopkins for The Father

Director - Chloé Zhao for Nomadland

EE Rising star award (voted for by the public) - Bukky Bakray

Outstanding British film - Promising Young Woman; Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

Original score - Soul; Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Documentary - My Octopus Teacher; Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer - His House; Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Supporting actor - Daniel Kaluuya; Judas And The Black Messiah

Original screenplay - Promising Young Woman; Emerald Fennell

Supporting actress - Yuh-Jung Youn for Minari

Cinematography - Nomadland; Joshua James Richards

Film not in English language - Another Round; Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

Editing - Sound Of Metal; Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Adapted screenplay - The Father; Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Animated film - Soul; Pete Docter, Dana Murray

(Promo Image source: A still from Nomadland)