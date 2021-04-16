'Nomadland' Is Stirring Up A Major Controversy, Read On To Know Why

Nomadland, the Chloe Zhao film that very recently bagged four awards during the most recent edition of the BAFTA awards, is at the centre of controversy. Another entity that is attached to Nomadland's controversy is Amazon, the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate who one of the characters in the film goes to work for. The film is based on the Jessica Bruder book of the same name, which in itself touches upon the actual and unpleasant realities of the gig culture. Read on to know more.

What is Nomadland's controversy about?:

The film, on the other hand, shows that the character that goes to work for an Amazon fulfilment centre is a happy employee of the corporation who is making a sufficient living. In the very recent past, several current and former employees of the Jeff Bezos-owned empire have described Amazon's workplace environment in words that are diametrically opposed to the ones used in the multiple-award-winning film. These distinctions were pointed out by the officials at LAtimes through multiple reports since the time when the feature presentation in question was making rounds at film festivals.

There's a discourse throughout the United States regarding the disparity, and, even in some cases, lack of pay to the thousands of Amazon employees, who are already reportedly working in sub-optimal workplace conditions. A report on The Hollywood Reporter even claimed that Nomadland is an attempt at white-washing the image of the corporation in question and a way of minimizing the damage it has caused to thousands of Amazon employees. More details regarding the film or the controversy that it has stirred will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Nomadland:

Nomadland tells the story of a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad. Nomadland's cast is front-lined by Frances McDormand, who plays Fern in the film. Other actors who are a part of Nomadland's cast are the likes of David Strathairn, Charlene Swankie, Bob Wells, Linda May and Peter Spears, to name a few. The number of Nomadland's awards, as of this writing, stands at over 20, with four of those coming from BAFTA itself. More details regarding the film will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.