Nomadland - Why Oscar Nominee Chloe Zhao's Movie May Not Release In Her Home Country China

Hollywood director Chloe Zhao recently became the first Asian woman and the second woman ever to win a Golden Globe award for 'Best Director'. Chloe Zhao's movie Nomadland recently received six Oscar 2021 nominations which were for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography and Best Actress. However, Zhao recently came under criticism due to comments she had made about China many years ago.

According to Deadline, Zhao reportedly referred to China as "a place where there are lies everywhere" in an interview in 2013. Another interview from December 2020 with Australia’s News.com.au claimed she was "now" an American. The publication since has issued a correction, saying that was a typo and that Chloe actually said she is "not" an American.

Will Nomadland release in China?

Nomadland's release in China at the moment is uncertain. According to Deadline, "no formal decision has been made by the Chinese authorities and this is a fluid process with the situation being carefully managed on both sides". Chinese authorities or Zhao haven't made any comments on these issues yet. Even though Nomadland wouldn't be expected to reach great heights in China, Academy Award nominations in the past few years have done relatively good business in the Chinese market.

Will the recent controversy affect the release of Marvel's Eternals?

Chloe Zhao is all set to release her next movie, which will be Marvel Studio's Eternals. Zhao, who is primarily known for her work in independent U.S. films, recently ventured into blockbuster filmmaking with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars an ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan. Eternals is slated to release sometime in November 2021.

According to the same report, the recent backlash against the filmmaker could also prove dangerous for the upcoming release of Eternals. According to Variety, the Chinese box office alone has been responsible for the two dozen Avengers instalments making more than $2 billion in the country. Whether the recent backlash against Chloe Zhao will prove harmful to her upcoming Marvel movie, only time will tell.