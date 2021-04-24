'Nomadland' Wins Big At The Independent Spirit Awards, Riz Ahmed Wins Best Actor

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao's meditative drama, continued its winning streak this award season, taking home best picture, best director, and other honours at the 36th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. The awards, hosted by 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Melissa Villasenor, aired live on the IFC channel on April 22, three days before the Oscars.

Zhao was named best editor for Nomadland, and its cinematographer, Joshua James Richards, was named best cinematographer. Carey Mulligan won the best female lead for her performance in the #MeToo drama 'Promising Young Woman,' while Riz Ahmed was named best male lead for his portrayal of a metal drummer who loses his hearing in 'The Sound of Metal.'

The film, about a woman who embarks on a nomadic journey through the American West after losing her job, has emerged as an Oscar frontrunner after receiving accolades from the Producers Guild of America (PGA), the British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA), and the Directors Guild of America (DGA).

About the film

Nomadland is a Neo-western drama film directed by Chloe Zhao that was released last year. The plot of the film, which stars Frances McDormand in the lead role, depicts her as a woman who leaves her home to travel around the American West. Aside from McDormand, the film also stars David Strathairn in a pivotal role. It also stars real-life nomads Bob Wells, Swankie, and Linda May, who play fictionalised versions of themselves.

Nomadland is based on Jessica Bruder's 2017 nonfiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century. In September 2020, the film will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the film's production company, Searchlight Pictures, released the film on January 29 in selected IMAX theatres in the United States. Following its theatrical release, the film was also made available digitally on Hulu in February of this year. The filmmakers are now preparing to release the film in Indian theatres in April.

The film has already received positive reviews from both fans and critics. Nomadland has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and others. The film received four nominations at the 78th Golden Globe Awards and went on to win two – Best Motion Picture and Best Director. Nomadland will be released on Star via Disney+ on April 30, 2021, internationally.

Image Source: Nomadland Instagram