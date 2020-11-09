Norm Crosby Passes Away: Read All About The King Of Malapropisms

Norm Crosby, known for his jokes and comedy, recently passed away at the age of 93. The news was delivered by Crosby’s daughter-in-law, Maggie Crosby, who mentioned in The New York Times that Norm died due to heart failure in Los Angeles. He was very popular for missing words in his comic sketches and was loved by the audiences for his intentional slip-ups. Many fans referred to him as the king of malapropisms. Read ahead to know are about the comedian's life and his career graph:

Norm Crosby's early life and education

Norm was born on September 15, 1927, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. His real name was Norman Lawrence Crosby. He belonged to a Jewish family. His father's name was John Crosby and his mother's name was Ann (née Lansky).

Norm Crosby's career

Norm Crosby always wanted to become a comedian and make people laugh. He started doing solo acts where he pretended to a nice blue-collar guy who was trying his hand in comedy. He found his niche for comedy when he started using words in the wrong ways and was declared as the king of malapropisms from the start if his career. His first memorable performance was in The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in December 1964. After that, he was seen on many shows.

In 1974, he co-hosted the show Everything Goes. Everything Goes was a Canadian show and was also hosted by Canadians Mike Darow and Catherine McKinnon. Fans saw many celebs in the show in such as Tony Bennett, Burns and Schreiber, Rosemary Clooney, Ella Fitzgerald, Rich Little, Oscar Peterson, Martin Short and Grant Smith. His career really picked up from here and he was seen on shows, movies and other projects. But he always stuck to comedy. In 1978, he starred in Norm Crosby’s Comedy Shop. The show was quite popular and was loved by all. LA Times wrote - 'He frequently introduces the musicians in his nightclub act as "that fine musical aggravation," and notes that a "catastrophe" is a punctuation mark, usually used in words like "don't" and "shouldn’t" (those are known as "contradictions").'

Norm also lost his hearing while serving in the military in WWII. Even after his loss of hearing, he still continued his work and was loved by all. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6560 Hollywood Boulevard and a beloved fan following.

Norm Crosby's family and relationships

Norm Crosby got married to Joan Crane Foley in 1966. They were married at the prestigious Latin Quarter in New York. The couple had two children and after Norm got a bit settled, he started doing a lot of charity work. He was also a member of Ionic Composite Lodge in LA.

Norm Crosby's death

Norm Cosby died on On November 7, 2020, due to heart failure. He was at home in LA at the time of death.

