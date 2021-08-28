Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Engaged After 5 Years Of Dating; Read Details

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are all set to take the next step in their romantic relationship, reported People. A source has confirmed to the media outlet that The Walking Dead star and the Inglourious Basterds actor are now engaged. The celebrity couple wasn't linked romantically until the year 2017 when they started promoting their film together at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Norman Reedus & Diane Kruger take next step in their relationship

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger met on the sets of their 2015's release, Sky. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in the year 2018, about whom they are particularly protective. Rumours of Kruger's pregnancy sparked at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival as she sported a loose-fitting outfit during the event. In November the same year, the couple welcomed a daughter. The 52-year-old, Reedus is a father to a 21-year-old son, Mingus, from his previous relationship with supermodel Helena Christensen. The couple is yet to officially confirm their engagement.

Reedus and 45-year-old Kruger have always kept their relationship away from the spotlight. They have also extended the same to their daughter by keeping the details of her birth, including her name and exact birthday, private. In the month of July, Reedus had given a rare sneak-peek into his family time with their 2.5-year-old daughter as he dropped a picture of the trio on his official Instagram handle.

Kruger, too, took to her Instagram handle and dropped a selfie picture of herself and Reedus at the beach. She captioned the picture as, "US #5 @bigbaldhead." The couple who have kept their daughter as well away from the spotlight, occasionally posts her pictures where her face is not visible. Earlier, on the special occasion of Father's Day this year, Diane Kruger had dropped two pictures featuring Reedus and their daughter. She wrote, "We (Red heart emoji) U Papa. Happy Father's Day to the one with the sweetest heart."

Reedus's ex partner, Christensen, too had paid a tribute to the actor as she dropped a picture where Reedus can be seen holding hands with his daughter during a walk with his son, Mingus. She captioned the adorable picture, "Happy Father's Day to the father of our son (and his lil sis)." Christensen captioned her post, adding, "We raised a good one" with a praising hands emoticon.

IMAGE: AP