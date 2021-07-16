Normani Releases Scintillating Music Video Of 'Wild Side' Feat Cardi B, Latter Pens Note

Singer and songwriter Normani recently released her latest track Wild Side along with rapper Cardi B after almost a year. The exciting collab comes nearly one year after Normani appeared in the music video for Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP. The song showed, Normani in various settings in fashionable attire and with a variety of dancers as she sings about sexual satisfaction.

While sharing her excitement for the song and working with Cardi B, Normani said in a statement, “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time. She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best.” "I love that woman down and I'm forever grateful," the singer added.

The music features Normani performing complicated dance routines in a variety of settings, choreographed by longtime collaborator Sean Bankhead. Bankhead was also responsible for the choreography in Normani’s previous single, 2019’s ‘Motivation’. The latest song Wild Side comes ahead of the release of Normani’s long-awaited debut album, which she is still currently working on. The singer had announced the single with a beautiful artwork picture on Twitter that showed the two sitting on a pearly platform in a dreamy landscape, covered only by strands of hair.



Back in February this year, Normani had teased ‘Wild Side’ in a video posted on social media, captioned with a lyric from the song: “Know it’s been a while” It’s been over a year since Normani last released new music, which came in the form of January 2020’s ‘Diamonds’ Cardi B also took to Instagram and penned an appreciation post for Normani while exuberating her pride. She shared a few pictures from their steamy photoshoot and wrote, “Soooo proud of you @normani !!! Deadass wanna cry for you!! WILDSIDE ON ALL PLATFORMS !”



