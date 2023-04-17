North West, Selena Gomez's Sister Join Katy Perry For Special Performance | WATCH

Katy Perry, who is gearing up for her tour after a long hiatus, added a unique touch to her performances by collaborating with some kids of famous celebrities. The Roar singer surprised her fans by bringing out some surprise guests during her performance at her residency PLAY at Lag Vegas. The guests were none other than Selena Gomez's sister Gracie and Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North West.

Several videos from the event have been making rounds on the Internet. In the viral clips, both Gracie and North West join Katy Perry on the stage. The excited young girls showcased their dancing skills and cheered each other at all times. North West was spotted doing a cartwheel on the stage as well. The Harleys in Hawaii singer also revealed that she is a huge fan of North's TikTok channel. Check out the videos below:

Katy Perry brings North West and Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie on stage at her Vegas residency, with Kim Kardashian also in the audience. pic.twitter.com/CdW4h4SPoE — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 16, 2023

Selena not hitting stage ever and then there's gracie... Literally on stage with Katy Perry!! pic.twitter.com/yQZwLhoFCC — ♕︎␈ (@lukozane) April 16, 2023

North West jumping of excitement and hugging Kim Kardashian after being invited on stage by Katy Perry is the cutest thing you’ll see today 🥺 pic.twitter.com/1OA780GXd7 — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) April 16, 2023

Celebrities attending Katy Perry's PLAY at Las Vegas

Celebrities including singer Sia, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian were at Katy Perry's PLAY at Lag Vegas. Katy Perry shared a series of videos and photos on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "love when my girlies come out to #PLAY🍄 @kimkardashian @siamusic @parishilton." Katy Perry was seen wearing a red polka dot costume while Kim Kardashian wore a pink body-hugging outfit. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton and Sia wore all-black attires. Check the post below:

At the end of the event, Katy Perry said that she is proud to put on a show like that. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Katy Perry go on her tour after a long time. Her last concert was on April 08, 2023, in Las Vegas.