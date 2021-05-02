Not Nickyanka? When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Her Favoured Nickname For Her And Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have made headlines ever since the couple announced their relationship. The couple has often talked about one another during interviews and other interactions with the press, and are always praising each other. In September 2018, Jonas was busy promoting his single Right Now and appeared on The Tonight Show WIth Jimmy Fallon. During the interaction, the actor spoke about his impending nuptials, his then bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra and other things, including nicknames for their couple.

During the interview, Fallon showed some pictures from Nick Jonas' Instagram, which were from his 'Roka' ceremony with PeeCee. Fallon then asked him about the backdrop in one of the pictures which featured "NP" for Nick and Priyanka. He asked Jonas if he had agreed on a nickname for their couple as fans often dubbed them "Nickyanka". Nick Jonas then revealed what PeeCee's favourite nickname for their couple was.

More from Nick Jonas on The Tonight Show WIth Jimmy Fallon

During Nick Jonas' interaction with Jimmy Fallon, the former also revealed that his, now wife, Priyanka Chopra was in the audience. The camera then panned to her with fans screaming in the background for the actress, and Fallon even waved at her and greeted her. When Jonas was asked if he has a favourite nickname, Fallon went on to look at Chopra in the back saying, "Priyanka you can answer that?".

Nick Jonas then went to tell Fallon, "She likes Prick" and the camera panned at Chopra again, who could be seen laughing. Jonas' revelation sent fans into a frenzy of giggles and laughter while Fallon laughed and said, "No, absolutely not". Nick Jonas laughingly also expressed how he wasn't fond of the double entendre nickname either. It seems like Piggy Chops prefers the nickname "Prick" over the fan favourite "Nickyanka", however, Nick Jonas might be more inclined to use the latter, if ever.

More about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with one another, just two months after his interview with Jimmy Fallon. The couple had only been in a relationship for six months before their marriage, however, the two have now been married for more than two years and seem to be very happy. The two often feature on each others' Instagram handle and often indulge in PDA on social media. Take a look below.

Image source - Priyanka Chopra Instagram