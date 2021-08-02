'Not Possible Without You Guys': Lil Nas X Reacts To 'Montero' Reaching 1 Million Dislikes

Montero Lamar Hill, known by his stage name Lil Nas X has been blanketed in controversy since his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name) was released earlier this year. The 22-year-old got into a kerfuffle with Nike after the sportswear manufacturer opposed the sale of ‘satan blood shoes’ used in the song. More recently, he clapped back at the homophobic comments which he received during a live performance with a tweet that read, "y'all hate yourselves so much".

While all this has led to a dramatic escalation in Montero’s popularity, the controversies have also triggered despise. Earlier this week, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) achieved a milestone that no American rap song ever has, by receiving 1 million dislikes on YouTube.

The development was brought to attention on Twitter by a fan account who posted a screenshot of Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video and wrote that the video had surpassed one million dislikes on the video-sharing platform. The user, who goes by the name, @lilnasxmajor, wrote “It becomes his first video on Youtube to reach this milestone. Congrats Lil Nas X.” Soon, Lil Nas X, who is known for his wit, retweeted the development adding that the feat could not be achieved without the “lack of support”.

thank u to everyone who made this possible. i am nothing without you guys lack of support. 🤍 https://t.co/71yoIAPpob — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 31, 2021

Lil Nas X has a befitting response to homophobia

Lil Nas X has been in the limelight ever since he released the controversial music video of Montero song and revealed his sexual orientation to the world. Following its release in March this year, the 22-year-old rapper-singer performed the song live at the 21st BET Awards on June 27, 2021. Soon after the video of his live performance surfaced on the internet, it received a mixed reaction from netizens on social media, including a lot of homophobic comments.

Later, the two-time Grammy Award-winning artist took to his Twitter handle to react to a now-deleted video of an older homosexual man condemning his steamy BET performance. In his response, Lil Nas X wrote, "y'all hate yourselves so much. y'all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl. y'all are uncomfortable with what I do because y'all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you." He also added, "Work on yourselves, I love who I am and whatever I decide to do. get there."

Image: Lil Nas X/Twitter

