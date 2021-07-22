Not The EMMY I Was Looking For: Courteney Cox On 'FRIENDS: The Reunion' Nomination

As Friends: The Reunion bags 4 nominations at the 73rd Emmy Awards, the show’s cast is ecstatic about the news, except for Courteney Cox who played the character of ‘Monica’. Contrastingly, the actor has received one out of the four nominations this time, but is still not happy about it. Cox recently expressed her discontent in an interview with the Entertainment Weekly and said this is not the Emmy she was looking for.

Courteney Cox unhappy with her Emmy Nomination for Friends: The Reunion

This comes as Courteney is the only actor who has not received any prior nominations at Emmy for her role in the sitcom. Except for her, all the other five prominent actors have received the nomination. Speaking about it, she expressed that she was happy that the reunion was organised and has also bagged nominations since all the crew members along with Ben Winston had put their best to build the special episode. However, when asked about her nomination, she said, she honestly wasn’t glad to be nominated for the reunion episode, and that this was not the Emmy she was looking for. Courteney was the only one out of the six lead actors of the show, who wasn’t recognised by the Emmy, during the hit show's original 10-season run from 1994-2004.

FRIENDS: The Reunion scores 4 nominations at Emmy Awards



Friends: The Reunion was released in May this year and scored Emmy nominations for an outstanding pre-recorded special. After finding the show's name in the nomination list of 73rd Emmy Awards, Friends actors, including Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, took to their respective Instagram handles to express their happiness over the achievement. The reunion episode is also nominated for production design and lighting design/direction for a variety special.

Courteney posted a group picture of the whole cast from the sets of the reunion episode and wrote: "The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honour and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement."

Jennifer Aniston also wrote on her Instagram stories, "Congrats to my @friends family on FOUR Emmy nominations. This was such a special reunion for us and we couldn't be happier to share it all with you.AND extra- extra special thanks and shout out to @mrbenwinston who made it all happen. You're brilliant and we love you.”

Image: Instagram/ Courteney Cox

