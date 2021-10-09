'Nothing Made Sense': Lashana Lynch On Playing 007 Agent In 'No Time To Die'

Lashana Lynch has scripted history by becoming the first black woman to play a 007 agent in the James Bond franchise's six decades. Makers of No Time to Die, which marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as Bond, cast Lynch while she was in stunt training for her role. As per news agency AP, Lashana revealed in an interview about her preparation for a role that remained a 'mystery' to her.

Stating that 'nothing made sense' to her after being plunged into stunts and being taught 'everything under the sun', the actor kept preparing for a 'butt-kicking role'. Lashana mentioned that her training felt like a 'TV series' which carefully unveils with each passing episode, as she constantly questioned the makers about what she was being taught.

Lashana Lynch on her No Time to Die role

The Captain Marvel actor had already been cast by director Cary Joji Fukunaga and the producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson for a role. However, it was only in the midst of the film's action that she came to know about being the first black woman to play a 007 agent. Lynch’s character, Nomi, played the new agent alongside Daniel Craig as the retired 007 agent, James Bond. Looking back at her journey, she stated how auditioning for a 'mysterious' film and character turned into a possibility of someone 'entering and creating a really beautiful storm'.

Apart from this, the 33-year-old British Jamaican actor is widely known for playing a single-mother fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel. She is also famous for essaying the role of Rosaline Capulet in the ABC period drama series Still Star-Crossed. In No Time To Die, Bond learns that his trademark number has been taken away from him, which begins Nomi and Bond's 'part rivalry-part partnership' camaraderie. One can see Craig's Bond adapting to her assertive and confident character

Cary Joji Fukunaga's latest Bond film marks Craig's last stint as the super spy, with an ensemble cast including Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris, Jeffery Wright, Christoph Waltz, and Ralph Fiennes. No Time To Die was released in India on September 30, 2021.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LASHANA LYNCH)