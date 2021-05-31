Notorious B.I.G. Gunman Wanted To Kill P. Diddy, Reveals Ex-FBI Officer: Reports

P. Diddy may have been the original target in the Notorious B.I.G. shooting. According to a retired FBI agent who worked the case, Diddy was the intended hit the night Notorious B.I.G. was shot and died. Even though agent Phil Carson is confident he knows the identity of the shooter and the man who financed the hit, the late rapper, the actual name Christopher Wallace, was assassinated on a Los Angeles street in March 1997, and the gunman has never been apprehended.

He also tells the New York Post that corrupt Los Angeles detectives hushed up the probe and that Diddy was "very freaked out" when he learned the news. Carson went on to say that there was a slew of other people involved in the assassination. He said it was the largest miscarriage of justice he had ever seen in his 20-year FBI career. He had evidence that LAPD officers were involved, but the LAPD and city attorneys in Los Angeles shut him down.

Meanwhile, Don Sikorski and Brad Furman, the producers and directors of the film City of Lies, which delves into the unsolved deaths of Biggie and Tupac Shakur, have backed up Carson's claims. They revealed that they have read sealed court files related to Wallace's case, which suggest a Nation of Islam convert was the killer. Sikorski and Furman are now hopeful that the film The City of Lies, featuring Johnny Depp as real-life Los Angeles cop Russell Poole, will bring the murder back into the spotlight and rekindle the inquiry.

According to Carson, they "nailed it" in the controversial Amazon movie, which suggests rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight orchestrated the hit from jail, and he's speaking up now to seek the justice that eluded him while he was on the case. He knew that one day he was going, to tell the truth. He described his experience with the LAPD at the time as "sheer hell”. He also argues that there is enough evidence to solve Biggie's murder.

Notorious B.I.G. Documentary

Detective Russell Poole of the Los Angeles Police Department has spent years trying to solve his most notorious case, the killings of The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, but the case is still unsolved after two decades. Jack Jackson, a reporter anxious to maintain his career and reputation, is on a mission to discover why. In search of the truth, the two form a partnership and work together to uncover a developing web of institutional corruption and deceit. On March 9, 1997, Notorious B.I.G. was shot four times and murdered in a drive-by shooting. Watch the trailer.

Image: Notorious B.I.G's Instagram

