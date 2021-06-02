NSYNC's Lance Bass And Husband Michael Turchin All Set To Welcome Twins In November

NSYNC'S Lance Bass and his partner Michael Turchin are elated as they are soon going to welcome a set of twins into the world via a surrogate. The couple will have twins, a boy, and a girl in November this year and spoke about their multiple failed attempts at parenthood before this. The couple has been together for ten years now and here's what they have to say about their pregnancy journey.

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are expecting twins

In an interview with People's Magazine, NSYNC's Lance Bass announced that he and his husband Michael Turchin are pregnant and expecting twins later this year in November. Bass stated that he and his partner had endured years of IVF failures, surrogacy attempts, and a miscarriage but will now welcome a baby boy and baby girl. He added that it has been quite a journey and that they have been through a lot in the last four years.

Bass mentioned how they were very cautious to get excited this time and it sucked for them to not celebrate with their families when they found out that they were expecting. Lance said that he was so scared of planning a future with his babies this time as he did not want to go through the pain of losing them again. He quipped that they told their families in the ninth week of the pregnancy when they finally felt comfortable because they did not want to jinx it.

Lance's husband Michael Turchin stated that they went through nine different egg donors, which is rare, and that they got all the way down the path of about to retrieve their eggs. He mentioned how some just wouldn’t produce enough eggs, or some weren’t good genetic matches. Adding further, he revealed that he has a twin sister and he and Lance always knew they wanted twins. Turchin also mentioned how each of them fertilized one of the embryos. The couple took to their Instagram handles and shared a Halloween-themed video to announce the special news to their fans and followers. Lance Bass and Michael Turchin have been married since 2014 and had been dating for 5 years before that.

IMAGE: LANCE BASS' INSTAGRAM

