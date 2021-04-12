Last Updated:

#MakeTheBatfleckMovie Trends As Netizens Demand A Ben Affleck 'Batman' Solo Movie

After the four-year-long #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, fans of Zack Snyder's DCEU expressed their renewed interest in a solo film featuring Ben Affleck's Batman, courtesy of his most recent appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the four-hour-long superhero film that is considered to be the director's Magnum Opus. For a handful of days now, the hashtag #MakeTheBatfleckMovie has been trending on the micro-blogging site, indicating that the fans now want to see Ben Affleck's troubled billionaire-turned-caped crusader in the film which was scrapped post the release of the 2017 version of the superhero ensemble feature. One of the reasons why fans have been demanding the same is the finale scene of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which saw Ben Affleck's batman have a face-to-face conversation with Jared Leto's Joker. Another reason for the same being the need for closure for the fans of the DCEU with regards to the vigilante's character arc in the shared cinematic universe.

 Twitterati campaign for the Batfleck solo movie online:

The above hashtag is the latest one in the list of those which are connected to Zack Snyder's DC Cinematic Universe. The online campaign which precedes the one that can be seen above sees the Netizens demanding a complete restoration of Zack Snyder's Cinematic Universe of DC characters, also known as the Snyderverse. On the other hand, netizens have even expressed their desire for a Deathstroke solo movie, featuring Joe Manganiello's version of Slade Wilson.

About Ben Affleck's last cinematic outing as Batman:

Zack Snyder's Justice League, which made its streaming-only debut on March 18th, fulfilled the several demands that had been made by comic-book film appreciators. The 4-hour-long version features a digitally remastered version of Steppenwolf and introduces Snyder's version of the iconic DC Comics antagonist, Darkseid, played by Ray Porter. The film has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb, making it one of the highest-rated superhero movies of all time. The film can be streamed exclusively on HBO Max in select countries. Indian viewers, on the other hand, can see the film on the BookMyShow streaming app for a fee. Further updates regarding the online campaigns will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

