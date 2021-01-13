'Nurses' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them | Read

Nurses is a popular television show that has quite recently begun. It follows the story of a group of nurses at a hospital in Toronto. The plot portrays the show bringing different major Nurses characters in the front in different episodes. There are a number of main characters in the series, which also has a number of recurring characters in the show as well. While there are a number of actors in the cast of Nurses, let us have a look at the ones playing the lead roles in the show.

Nurses cast

Tiera Skovbye as Grace Knight

Tiera Skovbye has played one of the major characters in the cast of Nurses. She started out by working as a child actor before landing roles in several films and television shows. Some of these include Girl in Progress, Even Lambs Have Teeth, The Miracle Season and more. She has also worked in a number of television films including The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story, Christmas Icetastrophe, A Christmas Tail, etc.

Natasha Calis as Ashley Collins

Natashi Calis is probably one of the youngest actors in Nurses. She has played the role of Ashley Collins in this show. Natasha has also appeared in other film projects such as Christmas Caper, Daydream Nation and more. She has also worked as a voice actor in the film Barbie Presents: Thumbelina.

Jordan Johnson-Hinds as Keon Colby

Jordan is one of the few male actors in the cast of Nurses, having played the role of Keon Colby. Hailing from Canada, he is trained well in the field of Performing Arts, according to IMDb. He has appeared in some of the popular film projects including Robocop, Flashpoint, Life With Derek and more.

Sandy Sidhu as Nazneen Khan

Sandy Sidhu has played another major character in Nurses, i.e., the role of Nazneen Khan. She has worked in a number of projects, both in films and television. Some of these include Stargate Universe, Shattered, Grey's Anatomy, Primeval: New World, Supergirl, Afternoon Tea and also television films such as All Of My Heart: Inn Love, Frozen in Love, Mingle All the Way and many more.

