NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Found Guilty Of Leading Sex Cult; Sentenced For 120 Years

On October 27, Keith Raniere, founder of the company Nxivm and the US leader of a sex cult, was sentenced to 120 years in prison. After more than a dozen people gave victim impact statements at his sentencing, US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis read the sentence in Brooklyn federal court. He was sentenced for running NXIVM, a self-help organization prosecutors labelled as a "criminal enterprise" exploited by Raniere for "power, profit and sex".

On the other hand, as per CNN's website, prosecutors described Raniere as the leader of a criminal enterprise who recruited people at Nxivm to exploit them "for power, for profit, or for sex". Prosecutors also argued at his trial that Raniere "maintained control over his followers and his criminal organization by ensuring that no one questioned him". The statement of the prosecutor also added that in Keith's communications with his supporters, Raniere repeatedly attempts to cast himself as a victim of persecution and harassment from the government and from unknown enemies.

As per CNN, Judge Nicholas Garaufis said, "Despite everything that has happened and despite the countless victims who have given voice to their great pain, Mr. Raniere remains unmoved. Indeed, he maintains his innocence. To him, the brave victims who have spoken out about the abuse suffered at his hands, including those who spoke today -- are liars".

Last year in June, the Nxivm founder was convicted of racketeering, sex trafficking, child pornography possession and other crimes. Prosecutors said the 60-year-old should spend his life behind bars for the "immeasurable damages" he caused to victims of the cult. Meanwhile, District Judge Nicholas Garaufis also fined Raniere $1.75M at the sentencing hearing.

As per ABC News, Keith's lawyer said, "Simply put, he remains proud of his life's work. He also remains determined to fight this case, which he views as a terrible injustice and, respectfully, an affront to what should be one of the great systems of justice to ever exist", in their sentencing memo. Reportedly, the cult membership included several Hollywood actors and heiresses; some of whom testified against Raniere in court.

