NYPD Arrests Woman Who Broke Into Robert De Niro’s Home And Tried To Steal Christmas Gifts

A bizarre day unraveled for Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro on Monday when a woman broke into his Upper East Side residence in Manhattan, New York, and attempted to rob the Christmas presents that were laid out under his tree, ABC News reported.

According to the police, the woman in question is 30-year-old Shanice Aviles, who was apprehended on charges of burglary after she was seen walking into the actor’s house at 2:45 am local time. After seeing no sign of her walking out of the actor’s residence, the police proceeded to enter the home and witnessed her stocking up Christmas presents into a bag.

Hearing the disturbance, De Niro rushed downstairs. According to the police, which initially thought that the actor was not home at the time, De Niro and Aviles did not interact during the incident. Stan Rosenfield, the actor’s publicist, stated that his client was "fine" and will not be issuing any statement on the attempted robbery.

Later on, The Post spotted the actor and asked him, “How are you feeling, Mr. De Niro?” to which he replied, “Okay.” “Are you alright?” the reporter went on to ask. “Yep, I’m good. Thank you,” De Niro responded while being dressed in a black beanie, scarf, and running shoes.

Aviles, who sources described as a recidivist, was already being followed by the police due to her record of being involved in six other burglaries that occurred between November 25 and December 8 this year in the posh neighborhood of Manhattan's Upper East Side. The 30-year-old’s criminal record comprises 26 previous arrests, out of which 16 were for robberies and petit larcenies.

79-year-old Robert De Niro is an inhabitant of Manhattan, New York, where he was born and raised. His cinematic career consists of two Academy Awards and six nominations for the same. His popular films include The Intern, Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, and The Godfather. De Niro is also the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2011 Golden Globes for his contribution to the film industry.