'Ocean's Twelve' Movie's Interesting Trivia That You Need To Check Out

Ocean’s Twelve is a sequel to 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven. The movie is directed by Steven Soderbergh and has an ensemble cast as it had in the first installation. The heist flick takes off where it’s first part ended. Danny Ocean and his crew have to return the money that he stole from Terry Benedict’s casinos in Las Vegas. Did you know that Bruce Willis made a cameo in the film? Read some interesting trivia about Ocean’s Twelve.

Ocean's Twelve trivia:

George Clooney was 42 years old at the time of filming the scene in which the other actors guess his age.

The necklace that Brad Pitt wears in the movie is a replica of his wedding ring that he wore while getting married to Jennifer Aniston.

Bruce Willis has a cameo in this film. He was originally signed to play Danny Ocean in Ocean's Eleven (2001) but pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.

Five cast members also guest-starred on Friends (1994-2004) including Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Bruce Willis, and Elliot Gould.

Aside from Ocean's Eleven (2001), Ocean's Twelve (2004) & Ocean's Thirteen (2007), George Clooney and Brad Pitt also worked together on Burn After Reading (2008)

This is the second time that Bruce Willis plays himself in a film in which he shares a scene with Julia Roberts, after The Player (1992).

Steven Soderbergh insisted that this film be made on the same budget as Ocean's Eleven (2001).

Just prior to the beginning of production, Matt Damon requested that the script be changed so that his character would have a shorter runtime in the story. Damon had just finished shooting The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and claimed that he was too exhausted to play a central character.

Peter Fonda shot a cameo as Bobby Caldwell, Linus's dad. But, it didn't make it to the final cut of the film.

The fake wake up call is a reference to a prank George Clooney and Brad Pitt often played on Julia Roberts while shooting Ocean's Eleven. They would tell her the call time was 5 AM when, in reality, it wasn't until noon.

Before filming began, Brad Pitt put out a memo and told all crew members that they only address George Clooney as his character's name by Danny Ocean or Mr Ocean. Eventually, Clooney found out about this and got back at Pitt by putting bumper stickers on the back of his car that read "I'm gay and I vote" and "Small p*nis on board".

