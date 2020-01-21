Oldest Hollywood Actors To Ever Win An Academy Award; Check Full List

It is every actor's dream to win the Oscars. Some actors dedicate their entire lives to achieving perfection in their craft. The Academy often recognizes up and coming actors but there are actors who have been able to impress the jury and win an award at a very old age. Let's find out who all are the oldest Hollywood actors who won the Oscars.

Oldest Hollywood Actors To ever Win An Academy Award

Christopher Plummer, 82

The Knives Out actor is still continuing to star in films at the age of 90. The legendary Hollywood icon is the oldest actor to receive an Oscar. Christopher has managed to receive 3 Academy Award nominations for the films The Last Station, The Beginning and All the Money in the World. He won Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the romantic comedy The Beginning in 2012 at the age of 82.

Jessica Tandy, 80

Jessica Tandy is both stage and film performer who managed to receive 2 Oscar nominations quite late in her career. She took home the Best Actor Award for Driving Miss Daisy in 1989 when she was 80 years old. Unfortunately, she lost the Best Supporting Actor award for her role in Fried Green Tomatoes in 1991. She is the oldest to get an Academy Award for a lead role.

George Burns, 80

George Burns first featured in the 1932 musical comedy The Big Broadcast. The actor's professional life spanned over 4 decades. He took a break from acting until The Sunshine Boys released in 1975. This movie fetched him the award for the Best Supporting Actor in the 1976 Academy Awards Ceremony. He was 80 years old and back at that time, he was the oldest person to receive the award.

Melvyn Douglas, 79

Melvyn Douglas received his first Best Supporting Actor award in the Oscars at the age of 64 for his role in the 1963 film, Hud. He went on to receive another Academy Award nomination for the film I Never Sang For My Father in 1970 but could not manage to walk away with the award. Fortunately, he got his second Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the age of 79 for his part in Being There.

John Gielgud, 77

John Gielgud is a stage and film performer of English origin. Though he received an Academy Award nomination for the Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of King Louis VII of France in the drama Becket in 1964, he did not manage to win it. He collected his first and only Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor for his role as Hobson in the 1981 British-American comedy Arthur, at the age of 77.

