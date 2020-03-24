Olga Kurylenko Has "completely Recovered" From COVID-19, Pens Her Journey In Insta Post

Olga Kurylenkot has revealed that she has “completely recovered” from Coronavirus. For those of you who are not aware of this, Olga Kurylenko starred alongside Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace. In an Instagram post, Olga detailed her journey while being diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. In her post, the Quantum of Solace star can be seen spending quality time with her son.

Olga Kurylenko has “completely recovered” from Coronavirus

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has already claimed several lives across the globe. The spread of this virus has brought the entire world to a standstill. Many international celebrities have also been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus.

Also read | James Bond Actor Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Pens Note On Instagram

One of these celebrities was Quantum of Solace actor Olga Kurylenko. But now the Ukrainian-born actor has revealed that she has recovered from the novel Coronavirus. The Quantum of Solace actor made this revelation in a detailed Instagram post.

In the post, Olga Kurylenko is sitting with her son near the fireplace and wearing a medical mask. Olga first wished all of her followers and a “Happy Mother’s Day!” She then added. “P.S. I have completely recovered”. Olga Kurylenko then talked about her journey from being diagnosed with Coronavirus to recovering from it.

Also read | Sophie Turner Disses Evangeline Lilly For Choosing Her "freedom" During Coronavirus Scare

Olga wrote, “For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week, I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And I ‘m enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.” Take a look at Olga Kurylenko’s entire Instagram post here.

Also read | Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Sport Masks Amid Coronavirus Fears And Pregnancy Rumours; See

Also read | Movie Releases Affected By Coronavirus: No Time To Die, Black Widow, & Many More See Delay

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.