Olivia Culpo Opens Up About Her Breakup With Nick Jonas: 'I Was Kind Of Left With...'

American singer Nick Jonas, who is currently married to actor Priyanka Chopra, has had his fair share of relationships. Jonas began his singing and acting career at an early age, and his relationships were often under the media eye. However, he had a rather serious relationship with model Olivia Culpo as the two dated for nearly two years and made several public appearances. Recently, Culpo opened up about her relationship with the Jonas Brothers member and revealed how she dealt with the breakup.

Olivia Culpo is currently starring in TLC's new show The Culpo Sisters. On the premiere episode of the show, Culpo opened up about her relationship with Jonas and recalled how their breakup impacted her. According to People, the Miss Universe 2012 began with "Do I have to talk about that?" and further added that dating Jonas was a "very formative experience" for her.

Olivia Culpo reveals she thought she would marry Nick Jonas

Talking about the early days of their romance, the American model revealed she moved to LA with Jonas. She recalled she had no brand or money but made the decision as she was in love. However, Culpo revealed that she was left with "no sense of identity" after her breakup with Jonas.

She added she thought about their marriage and said, "My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent."

While Culpo had a hard time moving on from the relationship, she thinks the phase taught her never to give up. She said, "I couldn't even afford my groceries. It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can't give up."

Nick Jonas is currently married to actor Priyanka Chopra. After dating fo a few years, the couple tied the knot back in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. the couple welcomed their firstborn, a daughter who they named Malti Marie, in January, earlier this year.

Image: AP