Olivia De Havilland Passes Away: A Look At Illustrious Life Of 'Gone With The Wind' Actor

Gone With The Wind fame Olivia Mary de Havilland passed away on July 25 at the age of 104. The British-American actor made her debut with A Midsummer Night's Dream in 1935. Along with her movies, the actor also worked in multiple theatre productions. Havilland's final screen performance was in 1988 with the television drama, The Woman He Loved. Here is everything you need to know about Olivia.

Who is Olivia Mary de Havilland from 'Gone With the Wind'?

Olivia de Havilland's Early life and Personal life

Olivia was born to Lilian Fontaine and Walter de Havilland on July 1, 1916. In 1933, a teenage Olivia made her theatre appearance in a production of Alice In Wonderland and later appeared in many plays. Max Reinhardt's assistant saw her perform at a play and offered her a role as a second understudy in Midsummer's Night Dream. Co-incidentally both the leads left the show and Olivia got to play the lead. Max then offered her the role when he was approached to turn the play into a film.

The actor got married to American screenwriter and novelist Marcus Goodrich in 1946. However, the two decided to part ways in 1953 and the marriage ended in a divorce. They shared a son Benjamin Goodrich who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. He passed away in 1991 due to heart disease just three weeks before the death of Marcus.

She later married magazine editor Pierre Galante in 1955. Her marriage to Galante prompted her to move to Paris. The two share a daughter together named Gisèle Galante. She separated from him in 1962 but continued to live in Paris. Their divorce was finalised in 1976 but the two remained close.

ALSO READ | Olivia De Havilland, Oscar-winning Actress, Dies At 104

Olivia de Havilland's Career

Dame Olivia de Havilland made her screen debut with Max Reinhardt's A Midsummer Night's Dream in 1935. With her character in the film, Havilland was later typecast as the role of a sweet girl who played the love interest of the lead. She went on to act in multiple films right from her debut. She received her shot to fame with the 1938 film, The Adventures of Robin Hood.

In 1939, Olivia starred in her first Western film Dodge City alongside Errol Flynn. Film producer David O. Selznick wanted Havilland for Gone With The Wind to play the role of Melanie. Olivia, who had read the novel, was also interested in playing Melanie, unlike most other actors who wanted to play the character of Scarlett O'Hara. The film then went on to win 10 Academy Awards. In 1953, she started her new life in Paris but continued to act in films.

Olivia de Havilland's Awards

Olivia de Havilland enjoyed a career that lasted over 5 decades. She appeared in over 49 films and also earned a star at the Hollywood's Walk of Fame. The actor bagged two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, two New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and National Board of Review Award. The Academy Film Archive features a moving-image collection of Olivia de Havilland. She received the National Medal of Arts in 2008.

ALSO READ | 'Gone With The Wind' Is Back On HBO Max But With A Commentary On Racism; Read Here

Olivia de Havilland's Final years

Olivia made her final screen appearance in 1988 with the TV drama, The Woman He Loved. Post her retirement, she remained active in the industry. She appeared for Gone With The Wind special promotions and even presented an award at the 75th Academy Awards. She received a 6-minute standing ovation upon her entrance to the stage. She almost made her return to the screen in 2010 but the project was never made.

Olivia de Havilland's Death

Olivia de Havilland passed away on July 25 at her Paris home. She was 104 years old at the time of her death. According to AP, Publicist Lisa Goldberg revealed that the actor passed away peacefully and died due to natural causes. She was one of the last stars of the studio age and the last major and surviving performer of Gone With The Wind.

ALSO READ | HBO Max Will Re-release 'Gone With The Wind' With New Introduction By Jacqueline Stewart

ALSO READ | 'Gone With The Wind' Pulled From HBO Max Due To Racist Undertones In The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.