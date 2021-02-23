Olivia Munn Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Fibromyalgia Two Years Ago

Actress Olivia Munn has opened up about a medical diagnosis that she received two years ago. According to People, the actor revealed she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, which is an autoimmune disorder. During an interview with the publication, the X-Men actor revealed that she was feeling "quite off" before she was able to get a diagnosis. She said she was going through a lot of different ailments for years unaware of what was happening to her.

Olivia Munn was diagnosed with chronic disease with the assistance of a team of five doctors at UCLA. In case you are wondering what is fibromyalgia diagnosis, according to Mayoclinic's website, it is a common but incurable disorder that causes widespread muscle pain, fatigue and sleep and memory issues, that are often triggered by stress.

Olivia Munn's fibromyalgia diagnosis

Olivia Munn said that she had to change her wellness routine following her fibromyalgia diagnosis. She had to be "super thoughtful" about what she was eating, from choosing to go gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free, to cutting down on the foods she loved eating regularly. She also revealed that the timing of her diagnosis posed difficulties as she had to leave for Italy the next day. But Munn was advised to stick to the diet regimen otherwise risk her sickness getting worse.

One of Munn's doctors also gave her an "interesting" piece of advice — to appreciate her food, because fibromyalgia is linked to happiness and stress. Aside from working on her gut health, the doctor also advised her to watch her mood when she is eating or drinking anything. He cited research that said when you're happy, you create chemicals that are good for your whole body. But when you're unhappy, sad or in any negative emotions, you tend to eat things you don't like. Now, Olivia Munn is focusing on maintaining a "happy diet" aware of the food triggers that affect her disorder. She also does regular meditation to manage her stress and makes sure to drink three litres of water regularly.

More about Olivia Munn

Last week, Munn made headlines when she called on web sleuths for their help in tracking down an assailant who attacked her friend's mom and it remarkably worked. Olivia Munn expressed her gratitude on Twitter for those anonymous people who aided the NYPD in identifying the man who was arrested and charged with assault and harassment. The victim was reportedly a 52-year-old Asian woman who was outside a bakery on Roosevelt Avenue in the Flushing section of Queens, New York. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when the suspect got into a verbal dispute and pushed the woman. Take a look at Olivia Munn's tweet here

Video of the attack on my friend’s Chinese mother in Flushing, NY. Watch the video and look at his pic closely. Do you know this man?? Call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All 📞 are anonymous. https://t.co/w0DZawCtFa pic.twitter.com/9LUoDjjzq2 — O M (@oliviamunn) February 18, 2021

