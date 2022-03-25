Olivia Munn Shares Unseen Pic With 'happiest, Chillest' Son As He Turns 4 Months Old

Former TV host and ace actor Olivia Munn often treat fans with adorable glimpses alongside her son Malcolm, who recently turned 4 months old. Marking the special occasion, Olivia penned an appreciation post for Malcolm, calling him the 'happiest, chillest' baby in the world. Sharing an unseen glimpse of the mother-son duo posing on the bed, the 41-year-old further spoke about Malcolm's favourite thing to do. For the unversed, Olivia welcomed Malcolm with John Mulaney towards the end of 2021.

Olivia Munn shares unseen pic with son Malcolm as he turns 4 months old

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, March 25, Munn dropped a glimpse of the duo stationed on a bed as they pose for the camera. Olivia was seen in a loose lavender t-shirt, while Malcolm was clad in a cute grey onesie.

In the caption, she mentioned, "It’s been 4 months since the happiest, chillest baby came into my world. He wakes up smiling every single morning without fail, he loves bath time so much that he kicks his legs and looks around whenever he hears the sound of the tub filling up, his tiny fists are his favorite things to gum on and he squeals and follows along page by page whenever we read to him."

She continued, "I, on the other hand, rotate the same three t-shirts and sweatshirts. Happy 4 month birthday Malcolm. I love you I love you I love you." Take a look.

John Mulaney too shared a candid glimpse of him caressing his son, quipping that his life changed forever after meeting the little one. He wrote, "Four months ago, I met a 6 lb boy who changed my life forever. I love you Malcolm. You are so much heavier now."

Mulaney first revealed that he and Olivia were expecting a child on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September last year. He also credited the newborn and Olivia for helping him in his recovery journey. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he then mentioned and added, "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @OLIVIAMUNN)