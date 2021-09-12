Olivia Munn Spotted Running Errands Weeks Before John Mulaney Announced Her Pregnancy

Olivia Munn and her beau and comedian John Mulaney are all set to embrace parenthood. Recently, Munn was spotted running errands in Los Angeles on August 23, 2021, several weeks before Mulaney revealed that they are expecting their first baby together, reported People. Read on to know more.

Olivia Munn spotted running errands

According to the report, the pregnant Love Wedding Repeat actor was spotted wearing sunglasses and a black coloured face mask during the outing. She carried bags while cradling her baby bump. She wore a long beige trench coat.

The star couple has been spotted together in public only once before, in June during a lunch date in Los Angeles, where they both have homes. According to the news agency, ANI, they have spent much of their time throughout their romance together back in California. The report suggests a source said, "Their relationship moved pretty quickly, but are really happy and excited about the baby."

On September 7, Mulaney announced his relationship with Munn. The actor also broke his silence about her pregnancy on Late Night With Seth Meyers, several months after he confirmed his split from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler. Mulaney joked on the show, "She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch."

He added, "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible who has like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me and that's been very incredible and she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we are having a baby, together."

Munn, who has been photographed solo several times in the past days, also opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with Mario Lopez from Access Hollywood on Friday. She shared, "I'm feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing." "There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I've heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There's a really great dad tribe too. Everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me," she added.

Munn also revealed that she has not decided if she will find out the gender of her baby yet. She said, "It's a good surprise to find out. There's very few surprises in life."

IMAGE: AP