Olivia Rodrigo And Zack Bia Part Ways After Being Together For Several Months: Report

Olivia Rodrigo managed to create a significant buzz in the town after the news of her relationship with Zack Bia began doing rounds on the internet. Reportedly, Rodrigo sparked dating rumours with the DJ after the duo stepped out with each other, earlier in April. Post Rodrigo's outing, fans were curious to know what is brewing between them.

However, as per the latest reports, the couple's romance was short-lived as the 19-year-old singer has called it quits with DJ Zack Bia after several months of casual dating. Reportedly, the two's relationship 'sort of fizzled' and they ' haven't spent time together in a while.'

Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia call it quits

As per the reports of US Weekly, the grammy award winner is once again single as she recently parted ways with 26-year-old DJ Zack Bia. Spilling beans about the couple's separation, a source told the portal, "Their relationship sort of fizzled." The source further added, "They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while."

To note, Life & Style was the first publication to share the news and as per them, a source revealed that 'there were no issues' between Zack and Olivia but 'they both have different work schedules and different friend groups.'

More about Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia

For the unversed, the couple first sparked link-up rumours in April after they were papped together walking around in New York City, where Zack had his arm draped over Olivia's shoulders. To note, Bia is a 25-year-old DJ, who was born in New York, as per a report on People. He shifted to Los Angeles at age 9 after the split of his parents and his mother started working in LA. This was not the first time when Bia was being linked to a celebrity. In the past, he has dated singer Madison Beer. They were said to be in a relationship for a year in 2018 and parted ways in 2019.

Image: AP