Olivia Rodrigo Opens About Experiencing 'identity Crisis' At The Age Of 14

Olivia Rodrigo became popular after starring in Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark at age 12. The actor who is currently 18, is enjoying the success of her song, Drivers License. In a recent interview, Olivia opened up about the difficulties she faced while growing up as a child star and about facing an "identity crisis" at the age of 14.

Olivia Rodrigo's childhood was about self-doubts

In an interview with Elle, Olivia revealed that her life changed instantly after she was cast in the Disney series. She mentioned that it got lonely after she was often surrounded by adults, mainly agents, managers, wardrobe people. She said it was a multi-camera sitcom, so every set was within a yard of each other and one just had to walk to different sets. She stated that it was at that time when she experienced, "an identity crisis on steroids." Recalling the pressure she went through, she said that she was struggling with self-doubts such as who cared about her, how should she treat people etc. The most unique pressures were when “most 14-year-olds aren’t in a room with adults being like, ‘So, what’s your brand?’”

A look at Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License

Olivia Rodrigo's latest song, Drivers License which was released on January 8, 2021, has gained a positive response. Speaking about it, she mentioned that the success of her new song has given her confidence in her voice. She said, "I think the songwriting has really helped me home in on what I like about myself and my art.” She wants to be effortless whether it’s in her fashion or songs or social media. She wants to be natural, sometimes weird and sometimes polished and put together.

More about Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is known for her role as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and the role of Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. She followed the release of Drivers License with her second single Deja Vu that release in April 2021. Both of these singles will be featured on her debut album Sour which is slated to release on May 21, 2021.

(Promo Image source: Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram)