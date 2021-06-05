Olivia Rodrigo's Weekly Roundup: A Look At 'Drivers Liscence' Singer's Weekly Activities

Olivia Rodrigo is an 18-year-old singer who recently released her debut studio album, Sour. The singer enjoys a following of over 11 million on Instagram and often keeps her fans updated about her daily life. After the release of her first album, the singer seems to be having a fun week. Her album topped Billboard's Hot 100 and Global 200 chart. Here's a weekly roundup of Olivia Rodrigo's latest activities on social media.

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates her best friend's birthday

Olivia Rodrigo recently shared a photo of her best friend Madison Hu with her birthday cake. The singer expressed the importance of Madison in her caption. She wrote, "happy birthday bestie. don’t know what I would do without u. love u more than anything!!!!!!!!!!!!!".

Olivia Rodrigo asks fans to choose their 'fighter'

Olivia Rodrigo shared the posters of all 11 songs from her latest studio album Sour. The singer asked her fans about their favourite song from the album and wrote, "choose ur fighter" in the caption. The title of Olivia Rodrigo's Sour songs are as follows.

Brutal

Traitor

Drivers Liscence

Deja Vu

Good 4 U

Enough For You

Happier

Jealousy, Jealousy

1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back

Favourite Crime

Hope Ur Ok

Olivia Rodrigo's girl squad

Olivia spent time with her girlfriends as she shared some glimpses from their get-togethers and outings. The Deja Vu singer shared a series of photos with her friends on Instagram. She posed with her friends Madison Hu and Iris Scot. One of the photos also saw some black and white polaroids with all the three girls.

Olivia Rodrigo also thanked her fans for listening to her debut album. She took to her Instagram to extend her gratitude towards her fans. She wrote, "thank u to everyone who listened to SOUR. this has truly been the coolest week of my life. so so so grateful🥺🥺🥺🥺".

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift make headlines

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift made it to several headlines this week. Olivia revealed in an interview with Zach Sang how the lyrics of her song 1 step forward, 3 steps back were inspired by Taylor Swift's song New Year's Day. She also shares a good bond with Taylor Swift as the two were seen together on Brit Awards 2021.

IMAGE: OLIVIA RODRIGO'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.