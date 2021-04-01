Olivia Wilde Drops Hint On New Movie Pitch Involving Rumoured Boyfriend Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde has given a thumbs up to a new movie pitch involving Harry Styles. Podcast host Evan Ross Katz suggested a movie pitch involving Harry Styles and Allison Janney in “bulky fur coats”. Olivia Wilde who is rumoured to be dating Harry Styles was quick to react to this movie pitch. Apart from supporting this movie pitch, Olivia Wilde also celebrated Harry Styles’ Grammy win a subtle Instagram story.

Olivia Wilde laughs at movie pitch involving rumoured BF Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time. A two have been spotted together on a few occasions. Every now and then Olivia Wilde drops hints about their relationship. Recently, Shut Up Evan podcast host, Evan Ross Katz took to Instagram and shared a movie pitch involving Olivia Wilde’s rumoured boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Evan Ross Katz shared two pictures in his post. In the first picture, Harry Styles is sporting a brown fur coat, while in the second picture, Allison Janney sported a fur coat as well. Along with the pictures, “Need a cinematic universe where it’s Harry Styles and Allison Janney in bulky fur coats. We can figure out plot details at a later date.” Take a look at Evan Ross Katz’s Instagram post below.

Olivia Wilde took notice of this post. She seemed to have approved the idea already. The House M.D. actor commented with a simple laughing emoji in the comment section. Apart from Olivia Wilde, many others seemed to be in agreement of this movie plot. Take a look at these comments below.

Olivia Wilde celebrates Harry’s Grammy win

Harry Styles’ sophomore album, Fine Line was an instant hit. The album’s single, Watermelon Sugar became an instant. At the 2021 Grammys, Harry Styles’ hit single won a Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance. He was competing with artists like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa. Olivia Wilde subtly celebrated Harry Styles’ Grammy win on Instagram. She posted a pic of young Paul McCartney eating a watermelon slice while looking at the camera. Take a look at Olivia Wilde’s Instagram story below.

Image Credit: Olivia Wilde Instagram, Harry Styles Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.