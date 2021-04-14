Olivia Wilde Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker To Protect Her & Ex Sudeikis' Family

Olivia Wilde filed a restraining order against a man who had been allegedly stalking her and her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis' family. According to the legal documents obtained by TMZ, the former couple received the protective order for them and their children against a 30-year-old stalker named Eric Nathaniel Fuhs. The alleged stalker made an attempt to get in touch with the Don’t Worry Darling's director several times and even showed up at her house.

About Olivia Wilde's restraining order against the alleged stalker

According to TMZ, Olivia mentioned that the stalker had been harassing her for months. The House actor claimed she had security footage as evidence that showed the man showing up at her home on multiple occasions. He left notes at her house which falsely claimed that they were in a relationship and it also addressed her current boyfriend Harry Styles and ex Sudekis. One of the notes addressed to Jason Sudekis said how Olivia was unhappy in her relationship and how she wanted to start a new relationship with him. He went on to say that this continued almost every day until in January when Harry Styles got the credit for what he was doing. Olivia and the One Direction singer Harry Styles were spotted walking hand in hand in January.

In the documents, Olivia said the stalker initially barged in one of her private zoom call she was on back in October and harassed her. He had found her address even though she had never shared her address with anyone. Olivia said in the reports she was scared that the man was able to find her home address and he was getting bolder by showing up at her place. One of his notes read that as of March 19, 2021, he was struggling to stay sane whilst being hidden.

TMZ revealed that the court has granted a temporary restraining order and Eric Fuhs must stay 100 yards away from Olivia, Jason, and their children Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4, at all times. According to Page Six, Wilde was seen moving bags from Jason Sudeikis' home to Harry Styles' pad. However, her documents said that she lived with Jason Sudeikis and their two children.

