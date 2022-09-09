Olivia Wilde Opens Up On Feud Rumours With Florence Pugh; 'She Did Job I Hired Her For...'

Actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde recently reacted to why Florence Pugh has not been more vocal about their film Don't Worry Darling. Rumours were rife that a feud has erupted between Pugh and Wilde over the upcoming thriller, with the former refusing to participate in any promotions. After the trailer for Don't Worry Darling was released online, the Little Woman actor didn't share any mention of its release. Instead, she took the opportunity to share the poster for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which she is also a part of.

Now, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Olivia Wilde opened up about a rumour of neglecting Florence. She said, "It is very rare that people assume the best from women in power. I think they don’t often give us the benefit of the doubt. Florence did the job I hired her to do, and she did it exquisitely. She blew me away."

"Every day I was in awe of her, and we worked very well together. It is ironic that now, with my second film—which is again about the incredible power of women, what we’re capable of when we unite, and how easy it is to strip a woman of power by using other women to judge and shame them—we’re talking about this," she stated.

She even reacted to Florence's silence about the film on social media. The 38-year-old said, "Florence is one of the most in-demand actresses in the universe. She’s on set on Dune. I gather that some people expect her to be engaging more on social media. I didn’t hire her to post. I hired her to act." She went on to state, "Florence’s performance in this film is astounding. It’s just baffling to me that the media would rather focus on baseless rumours and gossip, thereby overshadowing her profound talent. She deserves more than that. As does the movie, and everyone who worked so hard on it."

More on Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh will be seen as a married couple in Olivia Wilde's forthcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. The film has been written by Katie Silberman from a story she co-wrote with Carey van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke. New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment are bankrolling it while Warner Bros. Pictures is responsible for distribution. The film will hit the theatres on September 23, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@florencepugh/@oliviawilde