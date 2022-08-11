Olivia Wilde Slams Ex-hubby Sudeikis For Using 'outrageous Legal Tactics' In Custody Case

A couple of months ago, Olivia Wilde reportedly got served legal documents from her ex, Jason Sudeikis publicly at CinemaCon which took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. While Wilde did not respond the same earlier, she recently slammed her ex-husband by calling his legal tactics outrageous.

Olivia Wilde gets back at ex-husband Jason Sudeikis

According to the documents obtained by Page Six, Olivia Wilde claimed that Jason Sudeikis’ action was clearly intended to threaten her and catch her off-guard when he served the legal document to her while she was on stage at the Cinemacon. Adding to it, she stated that he could have served him discreetly but he chose to do that in the most aggressive manner possible. She even reflected on how he did not think about their children’s best interest before embarrassing her professionally and putting out personal conflict on public display in this manner. She then revealed that she filed a petition for custody of her kids in Los Angeles.

"Jason’s actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible. The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests. Since Jason has made it clear that we will not be able to work this out for our children’s sake outside of the court system, I filed a petition for custody in Los Angeles."

It all began when a woman reportedly requested to be brought to the front of the stage at CinemaCon and then handed the envelope to Olivia Wilde. The actor expressed her surprise at the same and asked, "This is for me?" She then proceeded to open the envelope on stage and did seem phased by the contents of it. She then continued her presentation about the upcoming film to the 4,100 attendees gathered there. On the other hand, according to Hollywood Life, Jason claimed that he had 'no prior knowledge' of where and when she would be handed the papers. A source close to Sudeikis stated, “The papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis. Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Image: AP